Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Reach Every House With Gulal To Raise Voting Percentage In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Nodal officer of Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) IchhitGadhpalehas directed the officials to reach every house with Gulal (dry colour) and encourage people to cast votes. He also directed the officials to boost SVEEP activities, so that the voting percentage in Morena district may reach 70 per cent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Morena district registered 50% of voting. But it was 61% in Sheopur district.

To increase the voting percentage, Gadhpale recently held a meeting with the officials and directed them to make ‘Matdaan Mitras’ consisting of a man and a woman. The ‘Matdaan Mitras’ should visit each home with Gulal (dry colour) and encourage people to reach booths on the polling day. The ‘Matdaan Mitras’ should also write the election dates on the walls of each house on the occasion of Holi, he said.

He said the slogan should be ‘Ghar-Ghar Gulal Lagana Hai; Matdan Pratishat Badhana Hai’ (Dry colour should be taken to each home to increase voting percentage). There should also be a slogan, ‘Matdan ki baat Holi Milan Samarohkesaath’ (Talk of voting at functions held to celebrate Holi), he said. Gadhpale further said that a rally should be taken out on the occasion of Raang Panchami and that Nagar Nigam Commissioner, Women and Child Development Department, Janpad CEO, sports department, education department , NLRM and public relations department should organise the rally.

The women from self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, sport persons and the employees of other department will take part in the rally, he said. (box) Collector inspects polling booths Collector and district electoral officer Ankit Asthana has inspected the polling booths at Ludhawali in the Ambah-Porsa area.

He directed the BLOs, Panchayat secretaries, and Janpad CEOs to ensure that the basic facilities are provided to voters at the polling stations, for which work should be done as early as possible. The collector also inspected the international check posts.He directed the team working there to check each vehicle properly and register their numbers and other records. Asthana was accompanied by IchchitGadhpale and other officials.