Madhya Pradesh: Officials asked to monitor CM Rise School progress

CM Rise Schools (File Pic) |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat has directed the officials of the education department to monitor the progress of work of the CM Rise Schools.

If there is no data entry of private schools, their affiliations should be cancelled, Rawat said.

The officials of the education department were directed to conduct the examinations of the unsuccessful students of class 5 and class 8.

The officials were also asked to put the names of all the schools and their lands in the revenue records.

The divisional commissioner was holding a meeting with the officials of the education department.

Joint director of Public Instructions of Sagar Manish Verma, district education officers, district project officers and other officials were present at the meeting.

Rawat asked the principals of the CM Rise schools to monitor the progress of work.

They should also pay attention to the quality of work, Rawat said.

The officials were told to start remedial classes for the unsuccessful students of class 9 and class 11.

The commissioner also took feedback on the progress of distribution of uniforms.

New academic session is beginning from June 16, and everything should be ready by then, he said, adding that profile updating work should be completed on priority.