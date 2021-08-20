Madhya Pradesh: NSUI workers show black flag to Energy Minister

Advertisement

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): National Student Union of India NSUI workers showed black flag to state energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar in Rewa on Friday.

The incident took place near the residence of the Speaker of the Assembly at Urrahat in the district. Pradumna Singh Tomar reached Rewa on a one-day stay where he attended Jan Choupal program organized at the local circuit house.

After that he visited the residence of the speaker of the state assembly Girish Gautam. While he was returning from the house of Speaker Gautam the NSUI workers and Youth Congress workers stopped the car, showed black flag and raised slogans against the minister.

After the protest, NSUI State Secretary Abhishek Tiwari said that Rewa is the land of revolution, here the killers of democracy would be welcomed like this.

He said that the public was battling the Corona pandemic, the farmers were facing trouble but the minister was performing stunts by climbing the pillars. The NSUI and the public would continue to give a befitting reply to such ministers, he added.

During this, there was a scuffle between the protesting student leaders and the minister's security personnel, in which the student leaders suffered injuries.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 07:13 PM IST