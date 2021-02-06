Madhya Pradesh: Now, Ayush students too demand medical insurance

Bhopal: The medical insurance cover to students studying medicine in state government colleges has led students studying alternative medicine to demand the same facility for themselves.

The Ayush Medical Association has demanded that Ayush students pursuing courses in Ayurveda, homoeopathy, Unani and naturopathy should also get the medical students’ insurance scheme as given to the students of medical, dental and paramedical students.

Such organisations as the Madhya Pradesh Ayurveda Sammelan, Ayurveda P-G Association and Private Ayurveda College Teachers’ Association have urged medical education minister Vishwas Sarang and Ayush minister Ramkishore Kawre to consider students of alternative medicine for the insurance scheme, as well.

Spokesperson of the Ayush Medical Association Rakesh Pandey said that Ayush students had also served humanity during the Covid pandemic. Therefore, they should not be deprived of the insurance cover. Students of private Ayush colleges should also get the benefit, he said.

About 8,000 students are studying in 43 Ayush colleges across the state. Including them in the insurance scheme would boost their morale and encourage them to serve humanity fearlessly, Pandey added.