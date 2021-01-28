Madhya Pradesh: No show-cause notice, direct charge sheet to 4 police officers

BHOPAL: The government is preparing a charge sheet to be directly issued to four police officers.

The charges are being framed on the basis of the Election Commission’s letter. The home department has sent the file containing the charges to the chief secretary.

He has approved the dossier and handed it over to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Charge sheets are going to be issued to these officers in a day or two. Instead of show-cause notice, charge sheets are being issued to them.

The officers are set to get 15 days’ time to reply to the charges, and further action will be taken after their replies are received.

The Election Commission fired off a letter to the chief electoral officer asking the state government to take action on the report of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Another letter, shot off by the commission to the Union Home Ministry for action, was also sent to the state government.

The Economic Offences Wing has already registered preliminary enquiry in connection with the case.

The government, too, is ready to take action by issuing charge sheet.

The government is going to issue charge sheet to IPS officers Sushobhon Banerjee, Madhu Kumar and Sanjay Mane and to Arun Mishra of the state police services.

The information about these officers available in the income-tax report will be attached to the charge sheet.