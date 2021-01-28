Madhya Pradesh: No show-cause notice, direct charge sheet to 4 police officers

BHOPAL: The government is preparing a charge sheet to be directly issued to four police officers.
The charges are being framed on the basis of the Election Commission’s letter. The home department has sent the file containing the charges to the chief secretary.
He has approved the dossier and handed it over to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Charge sheets are going to be issued to these officers in a day or two. Instead of show-cause notice, charge sheets are being issued to them.
The officers are set to get 15 days’ time to reply to the charges, and further action will be taken after their replies are received.
The Election Commission fired off a letter to the chief electoral officer asking the state government to take action on the report of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.
Another letter, shot off by the commission to the Union Home Ministry for action, was also sent to the state government.
The Economic Offences Wing has already registered preliminary enquiry in connection with the case.
The government, too, is ready to take action by issuing charge sheet.
The government is going to issue charge sheet to IPS officers Sushobhon Banerjee, Madhu Kumar and Sanjay Mane and to Arun Mishra of the state police services.
The information about these officers available in the income-tax report will be attached to the charge sheet.
Only one document, consisting of charges against these officers, has been attached to the Commission’s letter.
According to the documents, two officers gave Rs 30 lakh and Rs 25 lakh during the Congress rule. Kamal Nath led the government.
Two officers have been accused of keeping black money in their homes during the Congress rule. Before issuing a charge sheet, the government generally gives a show-cause to an officer. When the officer concerned replies to it, a charge sheet is issued. In any case, charge sheets are not issued unless a departmental action is taken against an officer. Nevertheless, the government is straightaway issuing a charge sheet in this case.
No call from EC, EOW taking action: The Election Commission has yet to call the chief secretary for the second time. The commission called chief secretary, Iqbal Singh Bains, to its office in Delhi on January 4.
The commission gave two weeks’ time to register FIR in this case, but the deadline is over. As the commission did not call Bains for the second time, the state government is working on its own. The Economic Offences Wing has begun to probe the case and is waiting for further directives from the government.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)