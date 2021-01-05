Madhya Pradesh: State government officials apprise Election Commission on action taken against 3 IPS officers, others

New Delhi/ Bhopal: Top MP government officials on Tuesday apprised the EC on the action initiated against three IPS officers and others whose alleged role in the use of black money during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls came to the fore after the I-T Department raided former chief minister Kamal Nath's close aides.

State Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains informed that the state Economic Offence Wing has registered PE (preliminary enquiry) in the matter. He also sought two weeks' time to apprise the Election Commission (EC) of further action in the matter, a commission spokesperson said.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Kumar Rajora was also present at the meeting. In December, the commission had decided to call top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government to apprise it on its orders to lodge "criminal action" against three IPS officers and others.

On December 16, the poll panel had issued a statement, saying that it has asked the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer to lodge "criminal action" against three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and others whose alleged role in the use of black money during the 2019 general elections came to the fore after the Income Tax Department raided close aides of Nath.

The commission asked the Union home secretary to initiate "appropriate departmental action" against the IPS officers and also asked the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary to undertake a "similar action" against a state police service officer.

The poll body had said it was recommending action after it "deliberated" upon a report sent to it by the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) intimating it about the Income Tax Department's "search operations in Madhya Pradesh and its findings of extensive use of unaccounted cash during the 2019 general elections".

The CBDT is the administrative authority for the I-T Department. An EC statement had said the CBDT report informed the commission about certain entities and individuals who were engaged in "unauthorised and unaccounted cash contributions to individuals on behalf of a certain political party, which was reported to be corroborated during searches against persons by the tax department".