Bhopal: Black money in polls: Initial EOW probe begins

Bhopal: The government has handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) the income-tax report about the raids on the residential and the official premises of former chief minister Kamal Nath's colleagues. The agency has already done a preliminary inquiry into the case. The Election Commission wrote a letter to the chief electoral officer seeking an inquiry by EOW.

The commission has called the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary (Home) to its office on January 5 to take feedback on the action taken by the government. To comply with the I-T report, the government handed over the case to the director general of EOW. Nevertheless, the government has not asked the probe agency to register an FIR in this case. The report of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) contains the name of ministers, politicians, legislators, former legislators, IAS and IPS officers and some businessmen.

A few of them have been accused of giving money to the Congress that ruled the state at that time. On the other hand, some the people have been accused of taking money for elections.

According to the report, a sum of Rs 282 crore was collected.

The name of three IPS officers, Sushobhon Banerjee, Madhu Kumar, Sanjay Mane and that of a state police service officer Arun Mishra figured in the report. They were accused of doing underhand dealings.