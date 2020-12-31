Bhopal: Black money in polls: Initial EOW probe begins

Bhopal: The government has handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) the income-tax report about the raids on the residential and the official premises of former chief minister Kamal Nath's colleagues. The agency has already done a preliminary inquiry into the case. The Election Commission wrote a letter to the chief electoral officer seeking an inquiry by EOW.
The commission has called the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary (Home) to its office on January 5 to take feedback on the action taken by the government. To comply with the I-T report, the government handed over the case to the director general of EOW. Nevertheless, the government has not asked the probe agency to register an FIR in this case. The report of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) contains the name of ministers, politicians, legislators, former legislators, IAS and IPS officers and some businessmen.
A few of them have been accused of giving money to the Congress that ruled the state at that time. On the other hand, some the people have been accused of taking money for elections.
According to the report, a sum of Rs 282 crore was collected.
The name of three IPS officers, Sushobhon Banerjee, Madhu Kumar, Sanjay Mane and that of a state police service officer Arun Mishra figured in the report. They were accused of doing underhand dealings.
The annexure that the government has attached to the commission's letter includes the names all the four police officers. The probe agency is to focus initially on those officers. The commission has asked the chief secretary and the Union Home secretary to take action on the I-T report.
The income-tax department raided the official and residential premises of the colleagues of Nath, RK Miglani, Praveen Kakkar and others before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. During the raids, the income-tax sleuths came across many documents connected with underhand dealings which they cited in the report. The report also mentions that a huge amount of money was collected from various departments.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)