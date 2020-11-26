Madhya Pradesh: No scholarship for 2.5 lakh school students owing to error in bank account number

BHOPAL: Despite several warnings by senior officials of the School Education Department, the school authorities at the ground level have not updated the bank account numbers of 255,279 students, because of which they are deprived of their scholarships.

KK Dwivedi, director, School Education, chided the field staff at a review meeting held this week. These 255,279 students out of a total of 451,385 — who have failed to get scholarship as their bank accounts were not updated on the education portal by the school staff — are studying in government schools across the state.

Such schools were given a warning first on September 26 and instructed to update the bank accounts of such students. Another reminder was sent on October 10. Later, October 26 was set as the deadline for updating such accounts. However, these actions did not yield any results, after which director Dwivedi issued instructions that, if any student was deprived of scholarship due to erroneous bank account number, accountability would be fixed and disciplinary action taken against the staff members responsible.