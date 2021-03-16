Madhya Pradesh: No more bus rides without masks, warns minister

BHOPAL: No passenger will be allowed in public transports if he or she is not wearing a mask, said transport minister Govind Singh Rajput while addressing the media here on Tuesday. The minister added that cut-throat competition between bus operators was one of the major factors for speeding road accidents. He added that now the permit will be given with the margin of at least 10 minutes.

Rajput warned that, because of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases, travellers would have to wear masks and, if any passenger is found without a mask, the owner, driver and conductor would be charged with negligence.

Rajput also said that the revenue of the department was slightly short of its annual target but, in the coming 15 days, the department would achieve the target. He said that, against the set revenue target of Rs 2,640 crore, the department had able to earn Rs 2,554 crore.