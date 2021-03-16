Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 5.2% , state logs 817 new cases

BHOPAL: Coronavirus positivity rate climbed to 5.2 per cent in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday with the active cases rising to 5,286.The state reported 817 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,70,208, while the toll rose to 3,891 after one death. In the last 24 hours,510 from patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,61,031.

Around 15,688 samples were sent for testing, while 204 were rejected.With 264 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,675 and that of Bhopal rose to 45,731 with the addition of 196 cases. The active caseload in Indore and Bhopal, which did not report any death on Tuesday, is 1,752 and 1,066 respectively. The corona related deaths in Indore and Bhopal stands at 943 and 622 respectively.

No fresh case in 7 districts

No fresh Covid-19 case was reported from seven of the 52 districts in the state on Tuesday. Bhind and Chhattarpur do not have any active cases. Burhanpur reported 24 corona cases, Jabalpur 44 and Gwalior 30. Jabalpur has 264 active cases, Gwalior 191, Ujjain 226, Ratlam 158, Betul 147, Chhindwara 163 and Burhanpur 136. Other districts which reported a spike in cases are Mandsaur (54), Sehore (60), Khandwa(66), Sidhi (50), Shajapur(48) corona active cases.