Madhya Pradesh: Change in symptoms with changing coronavirus variants

BHOPAL: The number of patients showing such symptoms as throat infection and breathing problems in case of corona infection has reduced drastically, while the number of patients showing symptoms of fever and loose motions has increased during the recent upsurge of corona cases. Medical experts have observed the change in symptoms with changing variants of the coronavirus.

With the coronavirus changing form, the symptoms, too, have started changing in patients. Earlier, there were more patients of throat infection, breathing problems and fever, but, now, more patients are coming with symptoms of fever and loose motions.

Skin rashes may be associated with a positive Covid-19 test result among adults, according to an observation that could help identify cases missed when relying only on the core symptoms. Medical experts in hospitals reported that Covid-19 patients showed unusual skin rashes. So, medical experts have warned people to be cautious about their symptoms and get tested on the slightest suspicion for early detection.

"The symptoms of the coronavirus disease have changed with the changing Covid variants. Now, fever and loose motions are signs of patients getting infected with the coronavirus. We’ve observed it during the recent upsurge. But we can’t take it to be an established trend of symptoms for corona patients because it is too early. However, we’re keeping a close watch on the variants and symptoms. There are a few cases of skin rashes. But the number of patients showing throat infections and breathing problems has reduced," said Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD, department of pulmonary medicine, GMC.