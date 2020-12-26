Madhya Pradesh: No minimum attendance for college examinations, scholarships

BHOPAL: With the reopening of colleges in January, the higher education department has also made some changes in the rules, related especially to the minimum attendance required for appearing in exams and for scholarships. Till now, a minimum 75% attendance was required for a student to avail of scholarship, or appear in examinations. Considering the Covid-19-induced unprecedented situation, a limited number of students has been allowed in colleges. Parents’ permission to attend regular classes is mandatory.

“We understand that the strength in colleges will remain restricted because of the pandemic. Besides, most of the students are attending online classes; therefore, the basic requirement of minimum 75% attendance has been removed,” said an official of the higher education department.

Approval of the District Crisis Management Committee before January 20 will be mandatory for colleges. Only 50% of the total students will be allowed to attend classes. Besides, online classes that were on will continue. A separate timetable for online and in-class will be made. Hostels and day-boarding schools will remain close until further orders.

Classes to resume

Practical classes will begin on January 1, while regular classes for final-year students of the undergraduate and P-G courses will start on January 10. The remaining classes for all courses will resume regularly on January 20.