Madhya Pradesh: Nine cities record minimum temperature above 15 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Nine cities in the state recorded minimum temperature above 15 degrees Celsius from Monday night to wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Sagar recorded 16 degrees Celsius while Jabalpur, Khandwa and Ujjain recorded 15.4 degrees Celsius each. Betul recorded minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius and Bhopal recorded 15.9 degrees Celsius while Hoshangabad recorded 17 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 16 degrees Celsius and Shajapur recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Maximum rise of 4 degrees was recorded in Pachmarhi and Jabalpur. Pachmarhi recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 4 degrees while Jabalpur recorded 15.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.2 degrees.