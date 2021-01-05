Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature increases across state, highest rise recorded in Pachmarhi hill station

BHOPAL: The night temperature registered a rise in night temperature across the state on Monday. The meteorological department attributed the rise to cloudy weather, which restricted drop in mercury level. The maximum rise of 5.8 degrees Celsius in night temperature was recorded in Pachmari hill station, which settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

Umaria recorded rise of 3.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded a rise of 3.3 degrees Celsius that settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius. Satna and Seoni registered rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius each. Satna recorded 16.7 degrees Celsius and Seoni recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius.