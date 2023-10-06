Madhya Pradesh: Newly Formed Maihar, Pandhurna Get Collectors |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a late night development, the state government appointed collectors to the two newly formed districts. Rani Batad, additional commissioner (revenue) Shadol division has been appointed Maihar district collector. Ajay Dev Sharma, CEO district panchayat Ujjain, will take charge as Pandhurna collector. Mrunal Meena, additional collector Ujjain, has been made CEO district panchayat Ujjain. Preeti Yadav, deputy secretary, will take charge as additional collector Ujjain.

NSUI demands probe into DAY-NULM

NSUI has alleged a scam in the Urban Development Department’s scheme Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

The NSUI alleged that the livelihood training was given to one lakh students, but on papers and submitted a memorandum to the department commissioner seeking investigation into the matter, here on Thursday.

NSUI state coordinator Ravi Parmar said, “Two of the NGOs, which were involved in providing training in Bhopal, had withdrawn the amount of Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 80 lakh, respectively. But when we tried to find out the beneficiaries of the scheme, we did not find any.”