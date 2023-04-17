Madhya Pradesh: Necklace snatched from woman on moving train, 3 held

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four women snatched a gold necklace from another woman passenger inside a moving train in Chhatarpur on Sunday noon, the police said. The police added that three accused women were nabbed, while one of them managed to flee along with the necklace, search for whom is on. The railway police said that the victim woman was going by train to Kulpahad. During the course of the train journey, a group of four women approached her and snatched her necklace suddenly, to flee from there.

However, the woman and her co-passengers informed the cops at the Harpalpur station, which was about to arrive. The cops turned vigilant, while the co-passengers managed to collar three accused women, who were handed over to the police as soon as the train arrived at Harpalpur station. The fourth woman, however, managed to dodge police action and fled along with the necklace. Passengers present on the spot told the media that such incidents are prevalent inside moving trains nowadays, as less police personnel are deployed inside trains and on railway stations. The railway police have however, assured to trace the woman who managed to make away with the necklace and apprehend her as soon as possible.

