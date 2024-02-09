Madhya Pradesh: NCC Cadet Of MGPS Secures 2nd Spot At Delhi’s R-Day Parade |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Mohit De, an NCC cadet at the Mithi Gobindram Public School (MGPS), located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal, captured the second spot on the national level for his participation in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi, authorities of the institute said. The authorities added that Mohit has scripted history by clinching the award.

Notably, De had been representing the MP and Chhattisgarh state at the Republic Day parade held in Delhi on January 26 this year. NCC Officer at the Mithi Gobindram Public school, Sant Sharma said that De has participated in at least 10 camps, before participating in the parade.

He added that De received the award by state Chief minister (CM) Mohan Yadav, who also handed over a cheque of Rs 30 thousand to him. The authorities of the school have heaped praises on De for bringing laurels to the institute, as well as to Bhopal and MP. Sahariya tribe members seek basic amenities

Madhya Pradesh: Submit Memorandum At Collectorate

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Sahariya tribe in Sehore, along with the district president of the All India Sahariya Samaj, Lakhan Sahariya, and the district president of Congress tribal wing, Sumit Narre reached the Sehore collectorate on Thursday.

They submitted a memorandum to the officials present there, alleging that since a long time, they have been deprived of the basic amenities. Narre told the media that the Sahariya tribals have been residing in almost 50 villages linked to Sehore, and their population is more than 10 thousand.

He added that despite the PradhanmantriJanjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Aabhiyaan being in force, the survey of the Sahariya tribals has not yet begun. He went on to say that the Sahariya tribals are loitering around the villages without a shelter, and access to other basic amenities such as drinking water, food etc.

During this, other members of the tribal wing, such as Shankar Lal Sahariya, Rajaram Sahariya, Kailash Narayan Sahariya, Prem Narayan Sahariya, Radhe Kishan Sahariya and Nirbhay Singh were also present.