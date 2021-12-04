Madhya Pradesh: Naxals burn road roller in Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Naxals burned a road roller in Korka village of Dewarbeli gram panchayat, Balaghat on Friday late night.

According to sources, Korba Narpigaon Naxalites carried out the incident in Dewar Baili police outpost area of ​​Lanji police station. The burned road roller was of Raisingh & Company.

The road construction work was going on in the village between Korka and Dewarbeli. The Naxals not only burned the vehicle but also hung pamphlets. “Make Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh state shut down successful on December 10, 2021 against the killing of comrades,” it was mentioned in the pamphlet.

Sources further said that around 40 armed Naxals had carried out the incident. Besides, there were 15 women Naxals among them. Naxalites had warned Raisingh and Company to stop the construction work but the contractor did not stop the work. After which the Naxals arson the vehicle.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari confirmed the incident. He said that the pamphlets were recovered from the spot. Search operations in the area were intensified, Tiwari added.

