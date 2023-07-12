Madhya Pradesh: 'Natural',Forest Minister Shah On Death Of 4th Adult Cheetah In Kuno

MP Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the death of fourth adult Cheetah at Kuno National Park, MP Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said it is a natural occurrence in animals. "A lot depends on the lifestyle of the animals. A team of experts, including foreign specialists, is closely monitoring each Cheetah”, Shah said.

A tragic incident occurred in Kuno National Park as the lifeless body of Tejas, a four-year-old male Cheetah from South Africa, was discovered on Tuesday. Tejas had sustained a fatal wound on the upper area of his neck. The suspicion is that an altercation occurred between Tejas and a female Namibian Cheetah who were housed together in the same enclosure.

Preliminary investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of Tejas' untimely demise.

Authorities are committed to unraveling the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

Notably, apart from four adult Cheetahs, Kuno has also lost 3 cubs in one last month.

