Madhya Pradesh: Musicians from Zimbabwe enthral audience at Tansen samaroh in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Mellifluous singing performances coupled with beautiful instrumental plays by musicians of “Blessing Chimanga” band belonging to Zimbabwe enthralled the culture lovers at the ongoing Tansen samaroh on Wednesday morning.

Musicians laced with instruments like Alawa marimba, synthesizer, guitar, saxophone and drums staged an enchanting performance by playing the African tunes with rapid rhythms. The audience, predominantly comprising the youths, grooved to the tunes of African instruments and rejoiced in them.

Chimanga, the founder and main performer of the band played the Alawa marimba instrument, while Alisha assumed charge of synthesizer in the performance. Jolas Bass passionately played the guitar, while Tulani Kuwani showcased her acumen in playing saxophone. Blessing Maprutsa raised the spirits of the musicians by playing the percussion instruments fervently.

This was followed by Pandit Sukhdev Chaturvedi’s singing performance, who presented Raag Shuddh Sarang and the bandish titled “Har Har Mahadev” in Sool Taal, to leave the audience mesmerized.