Madhya Pradesh: Murderer Sentenced To Life Term, Rs 30K Fine Imposed

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Principal District and Sessions judge SC Sharma has sentenced a man to life term and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for murdering a person.

The court has also sentenced the accused to ten years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him under the Arms Act.

He has also been given four years’ RI and asked to pay Rs 2,000 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, a man Uttam Gaur complained to the police said his father Shailesh Gaur called him up on March 27, 2021 that Siddharth had threatened him with dire consequences because of some family disputes.

He went to the house of Siddharth in Neemanpur at 12:30am on March 30 along with his friend Aditya. When Siddharth opened the door, Uttam wanted to know from him the reasons for harassing his father.

Siddharth flew off the handle and began to abuse Uttam. Immediately after hurling abuses at the latter, he brought a gun and shot at him. Both Uttam and Aditya sustained injuries in the firing.

Aditya, whose injuries were more serious than Uttam, was rushed to the government hospital in Seoni Malwa. Since Aditya’s condition deteriorated, he was referred to the district hospital in Hoshangabad, from where he was sent to a hospital in Bhopal.

The doctors at the hospital in Bhopal declared him dead. The police arrested Siddharth, and, after an inquiry into the case, presented him before the court.

