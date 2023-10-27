 MP Election 2023: PM To Visit Tulsi Peeth In Chitrakoot Today
MP Election 2023: PM To Visit Tulsi Peeth In Chitrakoot Today

He will also attend programme of Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust, Janki Kund.

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal/Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chitrakoot in Satna district on Friday. During his visit, he will participate in the programmes organized at Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust Janki Kund and Tulsi Peeth.

At 1.30 pm, PM’s chopper will land at the helipad made at Vidhyadham Higher Secondary School. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will receive him.

After reaching Chitrakoot, the PM will reach the ‘Samadhi’ of Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and will offer petals on it. Mafatlal was the founder of Sadhguru Seva Sangh.

The PM will also dedicate newly-constructed rooms of Janki Kund Hospital and will also pay obeisance at Raghuveer Mandir. Later, he will visit Tulsi Peeth and will meet Tulsi Peethdeshwar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj.

He will also release three books penned by Rambhadracharya Maharaj. For 10 minutes, he will have a discussion with Rambhadracharya Maharaj. He will leave Chitrakoot at 4.15 pm.

