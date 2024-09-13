Madhya Pradesh Municipal 'Khela': After Satna, 6 Congress Councillors From Tikamgarh Join BJP In Bhopal (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 'khela' that began at Satna Municpal Corporation has now reached Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh! As many as six Congress corporators/councillors from Tikamgarh Municipality joined the BJP on Friday. They arrived at the party headquarters and took membership from BJP State President VD Sharma. They stated that they were impressed by the BJP's policies and the work of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

On this occasion, MLA Hari Shankar Khateeq, BJP Vice President Mukesh Chaudhary, and other leaders were present. The defection of these six Congress corporators to the ruling party is a significant development and a major setback for Congress, which is already in a state of despair.

Congress has strongly reacted to this development. Congress Media Cell Chairman KK Mishra told the Free Press that those who view politics as a business lack ethics and loyalty. He criticised the BJP for poaching the six Congress corporators from Tikamgarh.

Satna Municipal Corporation Congress Councillor Joins BJP

Congress councillor of Satna Municipal Corporation, Maya Kaul, also joined the BJP in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday. BJP State President VD Sharma welcomed her into the party.

According to reports, the Congress Party had submitted a memorandum of no-confidence motion against BJP Municipal Corporation Speaker Rajesh Chaturvedi to Collector Anurag Verma on September 9, which triggered the game!