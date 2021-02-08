Madhya Pradesh: Move to include teachers, journalists in list of frontline workers for corona shots

BHOPAL: Teachers and mediapersons who worked in pandemic times have not been included in the list of frontline workers (FLWs) for vaccination. There are 3 lakh teachers in Madhya Pradesh. Many teachers and mediapersons got infected while working during the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the Teachers’ Association, teachers were pressed into service for a survey when corona cases were on the rise during the corona-induced lockdown. Besides, they have been pressed to move from door to door. The association has expressed disappointment over their exclusion from the FLWs list.
Similarly, cutting across party lines, leaders of both the major parties have raised the issue of inclusion of mediapersons in the FLWs list. PCC chief Kamal Nath, too, had raised the issue of inclusion of mediapersons in the frontline workers category.
BJP leader Shankar Lalwani had urged Union health minister Harshvardhan to include mediapersons in the priority category, saying they had also been working hard in the line of duty during the pandemic. He had written a letter regarding this matter, stating that “mediapersons are also working hard during this difficult period of Covid-19. I request you to provide them Covid-19 vaccine on priority, so that they can continue with their work without any worries.”
‘3 lakh teachers excluded’
"There are 3 lakh teachers in Madhya Pradesh and they haven’t been included in the list of frontline workers who are being vaccinated from Monday. Initially, health care workers (HCWs) were vaccinated and, now, FLWs are being vaccinated. Teachers are going from door to door to teach students in pandemic times. They were pressed into service for the survey when corona cases were on the rise," said Ashok Pandey, president, MP Teachers’ Association.
‘150 safai staff notified’
"In Bhopal there are 8,000 25-day workers. But, till Monday, 150 safai staff have been given SMSes for vaccination. We’re taking stock of the entire sanitation workers at the state level. BMC has assured us that vaccination of all the sanitation workers who have worked during pandemic times will take place. But, still, we’re taking stock of all the sanitation workers at the state level," remarked Ganga Ram Ghosde, member, Rashtriya Safai Karamchari Ayog.