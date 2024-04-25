Madhya Pradesh: Morena Ground Ready For Modi’s Rally On April 25 | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Morena on Thursday to hold a public rally in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shivmangal Singh Tomar. The district administration made all the preparations for the meeting to be held at the police parade ground on Wednesday for Modi’s trip. Modi will be accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Modi is arriving at the helipad at 10am. As part of the drill the district administration took out a cavalcade from the helipad to the venue of the meeting on Wednesday. Policemen have been deployed at the venue. (box) Water bottles, matchbox, lighter, bags not allowed The police appealed to the people not to carry bottles, match boxes, lighter andsharp-edged items to the meeting venue.

Two entry points have been set up at the venue of the meeting which is being organized at the police parade ground. One entry point meant for the common people and the other for VVIPs has been set up near the Nullah number one. The second entry point, meant for VIPs and media persons, has been set up on VIP road near SAAF Hanuman temple.

The police have appealed to the public that after parking their vehicles in the parking lot, they will be able to enter the venue on foot from the museum via MS road, Kotwali, through the public entrance constructed in front of Nalah number 1. Similarly, journalists along with VIPs can enter the venue by the road in front of Hanuman temple. After the meeting, they will be able to go out through these exit points.