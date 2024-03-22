Madhya Pradesh: More Than 16K Leaders Joined BJP, Says Party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people, defecting to the BJP from the Congress and from other political outfits, has shot up to more than16, 000. Chairman of the BJP’s New Joining Committee and former minister Narottam Mishra made this claim on Thursday. More than 200 leaders are quitting the Congress daily and MP is becoming free of the grand old party, he said.

As the Congress has become a sinking ship, party men are leaving it, Mishra claimed, adding that he will send the number of party members to the Guinness World Records after Holi. The situation has come to such a pass that the Congress leaders are asking one another to contest the Lok Sabha election, Mishra said. According to him, the number of Congress leaders and workers, who have left the party in MP, is the highest in the country.

The Centre and the state government led by the BJP have won the people’s heart, he said. The Congress has lost the people’s confidence, and the BJP will soon admit some social workers into its fold, Mishra said. Because of rudderless leadership and neglect of party workers, its members are quitting the organisation, he said. A few days ago, a former minister in the Union Government Suresh Pachouri, Mayor of Jabalpur Jagat Bahadur Annu, Mayor of Morena Sharda Solanki, former legislator Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, Arunoday Choube, Antar Singh Darbar and many leaders left the Congress.

Former MP, ex-MLA, many other leaders defect to BJP

Former MP Devraj Singh, former legislator Yadvendra Singh, member of district Panchayat Devdutt Soni, former Mayor Renu Shah and former chairperson of district Panchayat Babita Saket took the BJP membership on Thursday. Apart from these senior leaders, 1,500 workers of the Congress and other political outfits joined the BJP. The way the leaders of other parties are joining the BJP, indicates there will be none in the opposition camp, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

God may give everyone the same opportunity to become the chief minister as he has been given to control the reins of power in the state, Yadav said. Yadav told the new entrants to bring the booth-level Congress workers to the party. Party’s state unit president VD Sharma said everyone would be given due respect in the party.