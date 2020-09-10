Madhya Pradesh: More than 16,000 teachers missing from school records

In what may come as a shock, more than 16,000 teachers posted in government schools across the state find no mention in school education department records. Commissioner, Public Instructions (School Education Department) has written a letter to authorities to find out the ‘missing’ teachers and make corrections on the portal.

More astonishing is the fact that all the records are available live on portal under UDISE (Unified District Information System). The UDISE system maintains records of all teachers on the portal. Even every teacher has been allotted a unique ID (identity) through which his/her salary and other records could be seen and updated.

The letter written by the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) mentions that overall 16,215 teachers are missing from UDISE data for session 2019-20 in comparison to 2018-19.

Highest numbers of discrepancies for has been reported from Umaria district where the number of missing teachers stands at 1090 in comparison with the previous academic session. In Umaria district there were 4839 teachers in 2018-19 session which in 2019-20 has come down to 3749.

In Shivpuri district, the number of teachers has come down by 997 in the government records compared to previous year while Sagar district has 873 teachers gone ‘missing’. Dewas and Barwani report 782 and 745 ‘missing’ teachers respectively.

Name of state capital, where all top officials of the department sit also finds mention. Though the number of ‘missing’ teachers is just 6 but the mess is here as well. The data (available with Free Press) shows that all 52 districts have shown a lesser number of teachers in comparison to previous year.

Overall 3,20,440 were posted in 2018-19 session in all 52 districts that were reduced to 3,04,225 thereby making 16,215 teachers missing from the records.

Commissioner, DPI, Jaishri Kiyawat said that she could comment on the issue only after seeing the letter. District Education Officers have been warned to correct the glitches by September 10.

Another official requesting anonymity said that it was nothing but negligence on the part of authorities concerned. ‘Probably this might be reflecting because of transfer of the teachers,’ he said. However, when asked if every teacher has a unique ID and if one is transferred then for drawing salary one requires the unique ID. It gets updated the moment the salary of the teacher is made with different DDO (Drawing and Disbursing Officer)- then where is the glitch?

The question remained unanswered.