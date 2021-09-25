Madhya Pradesh: More than 1,200 patients down with fever visit district hospital daily

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people are down with viral fever, cough and diarrhoea, said sources in the district hospital.

More than 100 patients are generally treated at the OPD of the district hospital, but nearly 1,200 patients are visiting the OPD these days, sources added.

The number of children suffering from seasonal cough and cold has gone up to 300.

The children ward in the hospital is full to its capacity, sources said.

According to sources, nearly 17, 734 patients were treated at the OPD in the past one week.

Nearly 3,922 children have been treated in the past 20 days. The situation has come to such a pass that two newborns are being treated at the neonatal intensive care unit with warmer machines.

Similarly, in the 50-bed children’s ward, 80 have been admitted.

According to sources, the children’s ward has no permanent doctors for eight months.

Officially, there is one paediatric Neera Shrivastava but she has been dealing with the vaccination.

As a result, doctors from SNCU Dr Jai Parmar and Dr Gaurav Tamrakar are handling the cases in children’s ward.

As the number children suffering from viral fever has gone up these doctors are under pressure, sources added.

The children suffering from viral fever and seasonal cough and cold are also undergoing corona test.

Dr Tamrakar said that covid-19 test was being done as a precautionary measure, but no child had so far been found positive since August.

Although the fear of corona pandemic is no more there, everyone has to take caution, said Dr Parmar.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:31 PM IST