Madhya Pradesh: More than 10k NSS volunteers to join in fight against coronavirus

More than 10,000 students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) from 1250 government colleges across 52 districts of the state are ready to be pressed into service to fight against spread of COVID-19.

More than 90,000 students are registered with the NSS across the state but at this crucial time, only about 10,000 students have registered their names to fight against corona. They have come forward after taking consent from their parents. This includes 623 students from Bhopal.

These volunteers will be engaged with the helpdesks, distribution of medicines and relief material, preparation and distribution of food, awareness programmes, traffic and queue management at important offices.

NSS incharge of state clarified that these students will not be put on duty in hospitals, quarantine and isolation wards, law order maintenance and high risk tasks.

These volunteers will be deployed on the instructions of district collectors only. Instructions have been given that they should not be pressed into duty for more than four hours. They will be deployed near to their homes so that they do not require food from outside.

Instructions are clear that they will not be called in groups. Safety gears like masks, sanitizers, gloves, etc should be provided to them through Janbhagidari Fund of the colleges.