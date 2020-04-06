Bhopal: After collector’s order of total lockdown, keeping social distancing at bay people flock to buy essentials

BHOPAL: After collector’s order for the total lockdown in the state capital from Sunday midnight, there was total chaos in market as people rushed to grocery shops and vegetable markets for purchases on Sunday evening.

Markets remained full of activities in the evening time. Grocery shops witnessed long queues. During heavy rush, no one cared for social distancing. Even the people did not take administration’s warning for action seriously.

Collector Tarun Pithode, in his order, announced total lockdown from midnight on Sunday till further orders to prevent spread of COVID-19. All shops will be closed except milk booths and medical stores. Home delivery services will continue.

Though shopkeepers appealed to customers to maintain social distance, people seemed to be in a hurry to purchase essential commodities.

Despite standing in long queues, people returned empty handed. At markets of Budhwara, Jahangirabad, people made a beeline for purchases. People made purchases from vendors too. As Thok Market (whole sale market) is already under lockdown, there is short supply of many items at grocery shops.