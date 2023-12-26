Madhya Pradesh: MLAs From Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar Not Inducted Into Cabinet

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Legislators from the previous Lok Sabha constituency of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia — Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar — have not been inducted into the newly formed state cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

There are 12 assembly constituencies in these three districts. Out of 12 seats, there are five in Shivpuri, four in Guna four and three in Ashoknagar. Of the 12 seats, the BJP has won eight, but none of the legislators have found a place in the ministry.

According to political experts, legislators from Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar districts have always been given berths in the state cabinet in the past several years. An aunt of Scindia has been in the ministry since 2005. In 2020, when Scindia joined hands with the BJP and ousted the Congress from power, his supporter Suresh Rathkheda also defected to the BJP. He was inducted into the ministry as minister of state for PWD.

Two legislators from Shivpuri were in the Shivraj ministry, besides Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Brajendra Pratap Singh from Ashoknagar were part of the cabinet. Political experts say that the number of Scindia loyalists in the ministry is very less this time.

There were nine Scindia loyalists in the Shivraj ministry, but, this time, there are only three — Tulsi silawat, Govind Singh Rajput and Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

Two Scindia supporters, Brajendra Pratap Singh from Mugawali constituency in Ashok Nagar and Mahendra Yadav from Kolaras constituency in Shivpuri, expected a berths in the ministry.

According to reports, the central leadership of the party took all the decisions on ministry formation. The legislators belonging to any faction were not given any importance.

With inputs from Ranjeet Gupta