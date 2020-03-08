Madhya Pradesh: Missing Congress MLA returns, two others on way back

BHOPAL: I was not kidnapped, I was on pilgrimage with my family, said the ‘missing’ Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh after meeting with the chief minister Kamal Nath at the CM House, on Sunday evening.

The two more MLAs Raghuraj Singh Kansana and Hardeep Singh are still ‘missing’.

The ongoing high political drama screening since Monday, March 2nd saw a new development, when the missing MLA returned to Bhopal accompanied by the tourism minister Surendra Singh Baghel on Sunday.

The four MLAs were missing including the independent MLA Surendra Singh ‘Shera’, three Congress MLAs Bisahulal, Raghuraj Singh and Hardeep Singh.

It was reported that the MLAs are in state Karnataka. And the former chief minister Digvijay Singh alleged that the MLAs are poached by the BJP in Rs 35 crore each.

On Saturday, Shera returned to Bhopal, he was accompanied by the minister Baghel.

The minister took the second tour to Bangalore in search of the MLAs to bring back them to Bhopal on Sunday.

The minister successfully brought Bisahulal back to Bhopal via Indore.

The MLA was welcomed at the CM house by the CM Nath, former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri, finance minister Tarun Bhanot and others.

After coming from the CM house Bisahulal refused that he was abducted by some of the political party.

Bhanot informed that the MLA was in regular touch with the CM and he was out of station with his family.

On the other hand, at Indore airport the home minister Bala Bachchan meet the MLA and the minister. While talking to media Bachchan he stated that the BJP is trying to topple the government.

They wanted to conduct the mid-term election or wanted to topple the government.

In last three days the BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi paid his 4th visit to the CM house on Sunday. The MLA is a regular visitor of the CM House to meet the CM Kamal Nath since the political drams, turned into high political drama.

“When question of proving majority arises, things will be taken care of”, said MLA, Tripathi, while talking to media.

The MLA stated that “I will let you know when the times comes that in which political party I am”, he replied on when it is asked about the Rajya Sabha elections.

He raised the demand of creating the Maihar block as a new district of MP, the CM assured that along with the other districts the Maihar will be created as a new district of the state.

He also stated that he have raised the demand to create the new state Vindhya Pradesh. The CM asked him to bring the bill into the assembly session.