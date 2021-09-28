Madhya Pradesh: State secretariat employee dies as under-construction Metro project girder falls on him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major mishap, a 50-year-old state secretariat employee was killed after a girder of ongoing Bhopal Metro project fell on him, sources said on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 7 pm on Monday when the employee, identified as as Rajesh Kumar Pal was heading towards his home in Semra Kalan from secretariat. He was riding on a bike.

According to information, a girder of the metro project fell on Palwhile he was passing through Subhash Nagar railway crossing.

Pal, a class-IV employee at state secretariat, received severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

On getting information, a police team reached the hospital and registered a case.

General manager of the Bhopal Metro Project, Raj Kapoor said that work from Government Press to Subhash Nagar ROB had been completed. "Nothing can be said as to what led this incident. A probe has been ordered into it," Kapoor told journalists.

Notably, metro pillars have been constructed from Subhash Nagar railway crossing to Gurudev Gupta square and the work is still in progress. Despite this, the metro management has removed all the safety signals and the traffic has also started.

Recently, the iron structure of a pillar of the under construction elevated bridge between MP Nagar to Habibganj had also collapsed on Wednesday evening.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:23 PM IST