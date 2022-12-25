MP: On Scindia’s assurance, protesting minister wears slippers after 66 days which he had forsaken for road work completion

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made protesting Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar wear slippers after 66 days. After wearing the slippers on the request of Scindia, Tomar touched the Scindia's feets.

Tomar had given up slippers on October 20 on the issue of three bad roads in his constituency. He said that he will not wear slippers until these three roads are built. After October 20, he started roaming without the slippers.

Watch video of Tomar wear slippers after Scindia's assurance:

Tomar's pledge

After the pledge of Tomar, the officials of the district administration and the corporation came into action. Later, the work of constructing the three main roads of the assembly begun. The work is in the final stages now.

While leaving slippers Tomar also said, “the common man walks on these pathetic roads and his feets hurt. I am going to stop wearing slippers so that I would feel that pain myself and I could realise how the common man feels.”

Today Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the Gaurav Diwas program on the occasion of the 98th Birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, where Minister Tomar also reached.

Scindia called for new slippers and made Tomar wear those slippers. He also showered praises for Tomar.

"Tomar had stopped wearing shoes for the construction of roads in his area. The chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has given approval for these road works, and they will be soon completed and inaugurated," Scindia told reporters.

Tomar and Scindia's connection

Tomar was among several Congress MLAs who quit the party in March 2020 along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government.

He won a by poll on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in 2020 and was made energy minister in the Chouhan government.

(with PTI inputs)

