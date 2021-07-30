Madhya Pradesh: Minister says no death caused due oxygen shortage during second Covid wave

Bhopal: After central government’s letter to state governments asking for data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during second Covid wave, Madhya Pradesh came out with brave face stating that no death was reported due to shortage of oxygen.
In fact, Central government has written to States/Union Territories seeking data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during second Covid wave. This data is likely to be presented in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang told Free Press said that no death has been reported due to shortage of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh so far. State government had submitted affidavit on May 10 in High Court in this regard.
This comes after much backlash from the Opposition parties, which hit out at the Central government over the claim that no deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen as had been reported by other states and Union Territories during second Covid wave. However, hospitals from across the country reported severe oxygen shortage for several days and private hospitals approached High Courts demanding a steady supply.
Facts concealed
Dr Shankul Dwivedi, Indian Medical Association (IMA) national joint secretary (junior doctors’ network), said Madhya Pradesh government has hushed facts about deaths due to oxygen shortage in absence of proper data. It should come with facts and make preparations to control third wave accordingly. It is not justified to sideline the fact, which is open to public.
Deaths due to oxygen shortage
· April 18: At least 12 deaths were reported in ICU of government medical college in Shahdol district, officials said. All died of critical illness and not due to oxygen shortage but admitted to low pressure of oxygen.
· April 27: Amid allegations of oxygen shortage, two patients died at Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior district.
· April 12: Allegations of five deaths in Bhopal due to oxygen scarcity.
· April 23: Five Covid patients undergoing treatment in ICU of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city died allegedly after medical oxygen exhausted at Galaxy Hospital.
