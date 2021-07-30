Madhya Pradesh: Minister says no death caused due oxygen shortage during second Covid wave

Bhopal: After central government’s letter to state governments asking for data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during second Covid wave, Madhya Pradesh came out with brave face stating that no death was reported due to shortage of oxygen.

In fact, Central government has written to States/Union Territories seeking data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during second Covid wave. This data is likely to be presented in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang told Free Press said that no death has been reported due to shortage of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh so far. State government had submitted affidavit on May 10 in High Court in this regard.

This comes after much backlash from the Opposition parties, which hit out at the Central government over the claim that no deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen as had been reported by other states and Union Territories during second Covid wave. However, hospitals from across the country reported severe oxygen shortage for several days and private hospitals approached High Courts demanding a steady supply.