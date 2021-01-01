Madhya Pradesh: Mercury rises slightly, rains likely in western parts soon

Bhopal: Mercury rose by a few notches in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, bringing some respite from the biting cold on the first day of the New Year, an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Most parts of the state have been reeling under severe cold weather conditions over the past few days. On Friday, the lowest minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Datia, where it was 2.8 degrees Celsius a day before, the official said. With weather in some parts of the state turning cloudy and inky, the state's western region is expected to receive drizzle on Sunday due to a western disturbance, he said.

"As a result of western disturbance, an upper air circulation has been built over south-west Rajasthan, this may bring rain in Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions on January 3," GD Mishra, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, said.

Large parts of the state had recorded rainfall last month due to a western disturbance. After showers in December's second fortnight, cold wave conditions had prevailed in the state, Mishra said.

The maximum temperature in Khandwa, Indore and Bhopal touched 28.1 degrees Celsius, 26.2 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, the official said. According to Mishra, Bhopal's maximum temperature is expected to rise to 26 degrees Celsius.