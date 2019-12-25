Indore: Police step up for noble cause, provide warmth with security

Indore: “Seeing poor and needy shivering in cold on road, I initiated a blanket distribution campaign to ensure that people sleeping on footpaths stay warm during winter.”

This was stated by Rau police station incharge Dilip Verma on Wednesday.

Under the social policing vision of SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, the officials of Rau police station have started donating blankets to the people seen on road during patrolling, TI Verma said.

The police contribute money and buy blankets on their own. Each police officer carries few blankets with them especially during patrolling time and distributes to people who ever they find in need on road. Police have distributed about 1,500 blankets so far.

“I started this initiative when I was patrolling in my area and found one woman shivering in cold. She only had a shawl to cover her baby. Next day, I bought a blanket and donated to them,” said TI Verma.

Since then TI Verma along with some other police officers started distributing blankets. He patrols in eight police station areas and keeps blankets in his mobile van to distribute.

Many social organisations have joined police in this campaign and donate blankets at police station for the needy. The police have also started donating blankets in hospitals, orphanages, old age home etc.