Madhya Pradesh: Mentally challenged Bhopal man sodomised, accused held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police have arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of having unnatural sex with a mentally challenged youth, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Govindpura police station, Lokendra Singh told Free Press that the accused had picked up the victim, who lived in the neighbourhood, on Saturday night around 11 pm on the pretext of introducing him to someone. He had taken the mentally challenged youth near drainage where he sodomised him.

The survivor returned home and informed his mother about the incident. Later a complaint was lodged. The police took the accused into custody on charges of unnatural sex, SHO Singh said. 

