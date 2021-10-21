Madhya Pradesh: Meeting fails to work out Horiapeepar mine issue

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute over whether the Horiapeepar sand mine should remain shut or open is yet to die down, said official sources.

The contract for Horiapeepar sand mine has been given to RKTC Company. After the incident of recent clash, the company has shut down the mine, sources said.

A meeting was held at Bandrabhan on Wednesday to deal with the mine-related cases.

Legislators Sitasharan Sharma, Thakur Vijaypal Singh, the administrative officers of the RKTC Company Rinku Vohra and Kuldeep Singh were also present at the meeting.

The meeting continued for 45 minutes but failed to draw any conclusion, sources said.

Ranga Keer, Amit Keer, Sandeep Keer, Rahul Keer, Krishna Sarpanch Hemraj Keer and Siyaram Keer against whom there are many criminal cases suddenly entered the meeting hall to talk to the officials of company in presence of the legislators.

When the meeting was on, a dispute between the goons of Keerpura who want to shut the mine in Horiapeepar and the labourers who want to restart it.

The legislators along with the officials of RKTC Sand Mine Company went out of the meeting hall.

The goons who wanted to shut the mine beat up the villagers from Horiapeepar village, Hariom, Gaya Prasad and Devchand, who were keen on restarting the mine.

Earlier, a group of local toughs threatened the officials of RKTC Sand Mine Company with dire consequences in presence of the policemen.

After being beaten up by goons, the women of the families of labourers went to the police station.

The injured labourers were sent to a hospital for medical check-up. Gaya Prasad Keer, a resident of Horiapeepar, sent an application to the police station seeking action against the culprits.

Similarly, a group of women from Mehra Ghat area, Phoolwati Preeti, Rajni Kaushalya, Lalita Arati and Rekha lodged a written complaint at the police about the incident.

Legislator Singh said that the meeting held on Wednesday could not find any solution to the issue.

Efforts will be made to solve the issue by bringing both the parties to the table, he said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Catholic diocese of Indore to celebrate 10th Bible Mahotsav

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:09 PM IST