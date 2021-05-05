Madhya Pradesh: Meditation with medication for quicker recovery

BHOPAL: Covid patients say that, besides medication, strong willpower, meditation and Yoga aid in quicker recovery from the disease. They say that it also helps them keep calm and boost their immunity. According to them, it also increases their oxygen level.

A few such patients in the city shared their experiences with Free Press. They shared how meditation and Yoga helped them recover soon from the deadly disease. Some of them were admitted to hospital and the others were quarantined at home. Here is what they sayÖ Excerpts:

Recovered in 10 days