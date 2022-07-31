Madhya Pradesh: Medical career is not profession but service to mankind: Governor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said medical career was not a profession but service to mankind, as per official information.

“This work is a gift of God. Doctors should serve humanity with full devotion and honesty. Have a sense of service towards the patient. Treat even the weakest person in the society with full devotion. Speak kindly to patients”, said the Governor to doctors while addressing them during the first convocation of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The Governor presented gold medals to 73 students of Faculty of Medicine, dental, Ayurvedic, Homeopathy, Nursing, Paramedical etc and degrees to 120 students from the year 2015 to 2018.

The Governor also released a souvenir of the university.

Governor said, “There is a need to work at a fast pace towards the prevention of sickle cell anaemia in the state. All universities should take responsibility for 5 villages each for this and try to prevent it by raising awareness about sickle cell disease.”

He said for the prevention of diseases, special attention was needed towards lifestyle and diet. There was a need to change the foreign way of life.

He also laid emphasis on regular evaluation of medical colleges.

He said the students should fulfil their duties, never forget their parents and motherland. “Unfurl the Tricolour in every house from August 13 to 15 under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. You must read life stories of freedom fighters and great men”, he added.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said the degrees were being awarded to the students to serve humanity.