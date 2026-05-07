Madhya Pradesh May 7, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued In Gwalior, Morena & 9 Others; 44 Districts Brace For Extreme Heat | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing thunderstorms and rain for the past 7 days due to the effect of a western disturbance, cyclonic circulation, and trough activity.

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Khargone, Badwani, Khandwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Rewa, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Dindori, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar and Chhatarpur.

Thunderstorm, Lightning & Rain: Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa and Mauganj.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:35 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for 11 districts on Thursday, including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj.

According to the weather department, the active western disturbance is responsible for the changing weather conditions.

At the same time, heat is expected to continue in 44 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. Day temperatures in several cities may touch 43 degrees Celsius.

A sharper rise in temperature is likely in Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.

The weather department said the state will continue to witness unstable weather conditions for the next 4 days.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in some districts for the next two days, while intense heat is expected across the state on May 9 and 10.

Another weather system is likely to become active from May 10, and its impact may be seen after 2 days.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh recorded thunderstorms and rainfall for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.

Districts including Dhar witnessed rain activity. Due to the weather change, the heat intensity has reduced, and the daytime temperature in most cities has remained below 40 degrees Celsius.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

May 7

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Khargone, Badwani, Khandwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Panna, Chhatarpur, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Thunderstorm, Lightning & Rain: Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur.

May 8

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Khargone, Badwani, Khandwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.