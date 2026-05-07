Traffic Advisory Issued For Congress Protest On AB Road In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic advisory has been issued for all four-wheeler, medium, and heavy vehicles travelling on National Highway 52 (AB Road) due to a planned protest by Congress at Pigdamber under Kishanganj police station limits on Thursday.

Authorities expect disruption because of a proposed dharna and chakkajam, and have announced diversion routes to help commuters avoid inconvenience.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Umakant Choudhary said that four-wheeler vehicles coming from Manpur towards Indore and Dewas will be diverted near Manal and Prince Dhaba towards Pithampur. From there, vehicles can pass through Vishal Chauraha and Bhainslay and reach Rau Circle to continue towards Indore or Dewas.

Vehicles travelling from Indore and Dewas towards Manpur will also be diverted from Rau Circle via Bhainslay and Vishal Chauraha towards Pithampur.

For vehicles coming from Mhow to Indore, a diversion will be applied at Maheshwari T-point, sending traffic towards Dhar Naka and Pithampur. From there, commuters can take the Vishal Chauraha and Bhainslay village route to reach Indore.

Heavy vehicles will have separate diversion routes. Vehicles moving from Manpur towards Dewas will be redirected via Lebad and Badnawar towards Ujjain before reaching Dewas. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Dewas towards Maharashtra will be diverted through Ujjain, Badnawar, and Lebad, then via Maheshwar and Kasrawad towards Maharashtra.

Officials have advised all drivers to follow the diversion plan and cooperate with traffic police to ensure smooth movement during the protest.