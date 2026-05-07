CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate BMC’s News Headquarters Atal Bhawan, 10.5 MW Solar Project Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to operate from its newly constructed eight-storey headquarters at Tulsi Nagar on Link Road No. 2, bringing its scattered offices under one roof.

The modern building, named Atal Bhawan and constructed at a cost of around Rs 44 crore, will be inaugurated on Thursday at 10 am by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Alongside the headquarters, a 10.5 MW solar power plant in Neemuch will also be inaugurated, marking a push towards sustainable energy for municipal operations.

The new BMC headquarters is in the final stage of departmental shifting. The ground floor has been designed as a public service hub, housing registrar offices, a dispensary, a public information centre and help desks for tax and building-related queries.

Solar plant to cut BMC’s energy costs

The 10.5 MW solar plant in Neemuch’s Dhampura tehsil has been developed at a cost of around Rs 45 crore. While BMC contributed Rs14 crore, the remaining investment was made by a Ghaziabad-based private firm under a 25-year agreement. The project is expected to significantly reduce electricity expenses for the corporation.