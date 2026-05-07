 CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate BMC’s News Headquarters Atal Bhawan, 10.5 MW Solar Project Today
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HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate BMC’s News Headquarters Atal Bhawan, 10.5 MW Solar Project Today

CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate BMC’s News Headquarters Atal Bhawan, 10.5 MW Solar Project Today

The 10.5 MW solar plant in Neemuch’s Dhampura tehsil has been developed at a cost of around Rs 45 crore. While BMC contributed Rs14 crore, the remaining investment was made by a Ghaziabad-based private firm under a 25-year agreement. The project is expected to significantly reduce electricity expenses for the corporation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
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CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate BMC’s News Headquarters Atal Bhawan, 10.5 MW Solar Project Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to operate from its newly constructed eight-storey headquarters at Tulsi Nagar on Link Road No. 2, bringing its scattered offices under one roof.

The modern building, named Atal Bhawan and constructed at a cost of around Rs 44 crore, will be inaugurated on Thursday at 10 am by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Alongside the headquarters, a 10.5 MW solar power plant in Neemuch will also be inaugurated, marking a push towards sustainable energy for municipal operations.

The new BMC headquarters is in the final stage of departmental shifting. The ground floor has been designed as a public service hub, housing registrar offices, a dispensary, a public information centre and help desks for tax and building-related queries.

Solar plant to cut BMC’s energy costs

The 10.5 MW solar plant in Neemuch’s Dhampura tehsil has been developed at a cost of around Rs 45 crore. While BMC contributed Rs14 crore, the remaining investment was made by a Ghaziabad-based private firm under a 25-year agreement. The project is expected to significantly reduce electricity expenses for the corporation.

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