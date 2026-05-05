Madhya Pradesh May 5, 2026, Weather Update: Bhopal, Raisen & 73 Others To Witness Rains; Severe Heat In Indore, Dhar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing an unusual start to May this year, with storms, rain, and hail instead of intense heat.

IMD Bhopal has issued alerts for 39 districts.

Weather expected on Tuesday

Severe Heat: Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, and Harda.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Betul, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to Mausam Kendra Bhopal, alerts have been issued for 39 districts. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 60 km per hour along with rain. The strongest winds are likely in Jabalpur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, and Katni.

Meteorologists say this weather is due to an active cyclonic circulation in the region, along with two trough systems passing nearby.

Because of this, some areas are seeing hail, while others are getting strong winds and rain. These conditions may continue until May 8.

Temperature records

On Monday, more than 15 districts saw changing weather conditions, including strong winds, rainfall, and hail in some areas. Similar weather is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Despite the rain, some areas are still very hot. Raisen recorded the highest temperature at 44°C for the second day in a row. Other hot places include Khargone (43°C), Khandwa (42.1°C), Mandla (41.9°C), Narsinghpur (41°C), Betul (40.7°C), Ratlam (40.5°C), Chhindwara (40.2°C), and Shajapur (40.1°C).

On the other hand, Khajuraho recorded the lowest temperature at 33.8°C, even cooler than Pachmarhi. Datia recorded 34.8°C and Tikamgarh 35.5°C. Among major cities, Gwalior was the coolest at 34.8°C, while Indore recorded 38.2°C, Ujjain 39°C, Jabalpur 40°C, and Bhopal 40.4°C.

Overall, the state is witnessing mixed weather conditions, with both storms and high temperatures occurring at the same time.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in coming days

May 6

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, and Ashoknagar.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Gwalior, Datia, Morena, Bhind, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

May 7

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, and Shahdol.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna.