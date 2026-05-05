Madhya Pradesh – SDERF, UN Women Form SOP For Vulnerable Victims In Relief And Rescue Operations

Madhya Pradesh – SDERF and UN Women Form SOP For Vulnerable Victims In Relief And Rescue Operations | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh SDERF and UN Women have formed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for women and vulnerable victims in relief and rescue operations, in a state-level consultation, here on Monday.

The MOU was signed between SDERF and UN Women, representatives from all divisions, districts of the state, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and the Indian Army.

The consultation primarily focused on providing appropriate relief and rescue assistance to women and vulnerable groups in the event of a disaster.

An SOP has been prepared keeping in mind women, elderly, children, disabled and vulnerable sections in the relief and rescue work.

It was released in the presence of Director General, Home Guards, Pragya Richa Srivastava, Special Director General of Police Anil Kumar, Sharad Nair, Brigadier (Indian Army), and other ranks.

Nivedita Kukreti, IG SDRF, Uttarakhand, detailed the professionalism adopted by the SDRF in rescue operations in the context of the state of Uttarakhand.