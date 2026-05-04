West Bengal Election Result 2026: Jhalmuri Distributed In Bhopal, Roshogulla In Indore-- BJP Begins Celebrations Across As Party Gets Resounding Lead In Bengal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers have begun to celebrate its victory in West Bengal, with the party leading in over 190 seats (till 2pm) on Monday. This will be the first time that the Bhartiya Janta Party will form the government in the Bengali state, reducing Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's Trinmool Congress Party to less than 100 seats.

The party's resounding lead in West Bengal could be felt hundreds of kilometres away in the heart of India-- Madhya Pradesh.

BJP workers in Bhopal distributed 'Jhalmuri' (a spicy and tangy light snack of Bengal) to the public here.

Notably, Jhalmuri added a 'tadka' in West Bengal politics after PM Modi halted at a roadside Jhalmuri shop to enjoy Bengal's favourite snack during his election campaign at Jhargram.

भाजपा कार्यालय में चुनावी रुझानों के बीच जश्न मनाया गया।



असम और बंगाल से आ रहे ऐतिहासिक रुझानों ने कार्यकर्ताओं में नया उत्साह और ऊर्जा भर दी।



जनता का विश्वास, विकास की दिशा।

जय भाजपा, तय भाजपा। pic.twitter.com/l9qsl2xMUL — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) May 4, 2026

Similarly, Bengali sweets (like Roshogulla) were distributed at the party office in Indore as part of celebrations. The party workers also burst firecrackers and danced to celebrate the BJP's lead.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav shares pictures of celebrations at city's BJP office after charts showed the party leading in West Bengal and Assam.

BJP's Bengal Strategy

The BJP, led by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ran an aggressive election campaign-- 'Bhoye Nai, Bharosa' (Trust, don't fear), targeting deteriorating law and order condition in West Bengal under the TMC government.

While PM Modi addressed back-to-back election rallies, Home Minister Amit Shah shifted his base to Bengal for at least two weeks to understand the on-field reality, changing dynamics and strategize effectively. Meanwhile, BJP's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), worked relentlessly to strengthen the groundwork, conducting door-to-door campaigning to understand the public's issues.

It seems BJP's winning formula has finally worked after a long wait of 5 years-- when it lost West Bengal in 2021, garnering only 77 of 294 seats.