From Kitchens To Lungs: Indoor Pollution Drives Asthma Spike, 8-9% In Children And 6-7% In Adults | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Based on recent studies involving AIIMS Bhopal and regional data up to early 2026, asthma remains a significant public health issue in Madhya Pradesh (MP), with prevalence in specific surveyed areas ranging from 2.8% to over 10%.

Indoor air pollution has been the major contributor. A 2025 pilot study in Bhopal slums highlighted high risk due to poor ventilation.

Research in Bhopal urban slums between 2025 and 2026 shows that even with LPG use, 56% of households use supplementary solid fuels and 94% lack proper ventilation.

A high percentage of patients (65.28%) with pre-diagnosed asthma, as per the outpatient department (OPD) of AIIMS Bhopal, had uncontrolled symptoms. AIIMS reports indicate that asthma is a major contributor to respiratory morbidity in the region, often exacerbated by poor air quality and high pollution levels.

Asthma mortality and morbidity in Madhya Pradesh are part of a high burden in the country, with studies indicating that prevalence rates for bronchitis and asthma in the state are above the national average. Nationally, the country accounts for 43% of global asthma-related deaths, with poor-quality cooking fuel being a significant factor contributing to respiratory mortality in rural areas.

Gandhi Medical College pulmonary medicine department head Dr Lokendra Dave said, Current prevalence rate of bronchial asthma is 8-9% in children and 6-7% in adults. The reason is increasing pollution levels from automobiles, industries and construction.

It is a misconception among the public that dependency on inhalers is an addiction. The fact is that if inhalers are not properly managed, it can lead to mortality due to asthma. Studies following patients over 20 years show that severe asthma leads to high mortality with about 34% of severe cases resulting in death over the study period.