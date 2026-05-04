Bhopal Caper: Delhi IAS Coaching Director Held At Gunpoint, Forced To Transfer ₹1.89 Crore | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Delhi-based IAS coaching institute director was held hostage at gunpoint in Bhopal and forced to transfer Rs 1.89 crore to the accused. Crime Branch on Sunday arrested six individuals, including the alleged mastermind Priyank Sharma.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the entire amount has been secured and the firearm used in the crime has been seized.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said victim Shubhra Ranjan was lured to Bhopal on the pretext of a seminar and offers of opening of a new coaching centre by Sharma, who is a former student and former associate of the academy. He had previously operated a franchise of the academy in Bhopal and had a dispute with the director.

On April 30, Sharma took Ranjan and her aides to a rented house in Bag Sewania on the pretext of felicitating a meeting with concerned persons. After the victim and staff arrived, they were taken at gunpoint by armed men brought from Datia and Rewa. Ranjan was coerced into transferring Rs 1.89 crore into bank accounts linked to Sharma s two firms.

The victims were held hostage for around four hours before being released with a warning to keep silence about the incident. However, Ranjan approached senior police officials. Subsequently, the case was handed over to Crime Branch.

Accused faked illness to avoid arrest

In an attempt to evade arrest, Sharma, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar, allegedly faked a medical emergency and got admitted to AIIMS. However, doctors found his condition normal, following which police took him into custody. His mother and wife created a ruckus during the arrest at the hospital. Questioning revealed that he was planning to leave the country with his wife.

Those arrested include Priyank Sharma, Rohit Malviya, Deepak Bhagat, Vikas alias Vicky Dahiya, Kunal Yadav and Pankaj Ahirwar in separate raids across Bhopal. Two suspects, Ramji and Rameshwar, remain absconding, and the role of others, including Sharma s wife, is under investigation.

Fake abduction video to scare victims

Police officials said the accused staged a fake kidnapping video to silence the victims. Ranjan and others were forced to tie up and stuff one suspect, Deepak Bhagat, inside a box while a video was recorded. The gang allegedly threatened that they would kill Bhagat and frame the victims in a murder case if they approached the police.