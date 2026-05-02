24-Year-Old Rabies Patient Jumps From AIIMS Bhopal Window, Dies During Treatment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man undergoing treatment for rabies at AIIMS allegedly committed suicide by jumping from hospital window on Friday night. He sustained severe injuries in the fall, including fractures in both arms and legs and later succumbed during treatment.

According to reports the deceased, Kamal Singh, was a resident of Ikodiya village in Vidisha district. On March 5, he was bitten by a stray dog in his village. Despite bleeding from the bite on his right hand, he did not seek immediate medical attention or receive anti-rabies vaccination.

Over time, his condition worsened. Family members said he began showing symptoms associated with rabies, including aggressive behavior, excessive salivation, and barking-like sounds. Local doctors informed them that the infection had progressed due to the absence of timely vaccination.

As his health deteriorated further, his family admitted him to AIIMS Bhopal on April 30, where he was kept in an isolation ward in the medical unit.

On Friday night, he reportedly managed to evade the ward staff, reached a window on the first floor and jumped. Bag Sewania police reached the spot after being informed and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.